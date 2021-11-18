Ramona Adams-Pladziewicz

She was born on February 7, 1969 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and adopted into the family of James and Bridget Adams. She married Dr. Paul Pladziewicz (Dr. Paul the Dentist) on New Year's Eve in 2007 in Las Vegas. Ramona worked as a receptionist for her husband in his dental office, and later owned and operated Dev & Dan's Arcade on the square in Taylorville before moving it to Rockford. She was a writer, a published poet, and she enjoyed narrating children's books on YouTube. Ramona had a kind, giving heart and always helped anyone whenever she could. She will be dearly missed.