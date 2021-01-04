DECATUR - Ramona P. Borders, 94, of Decatur, passed away peacefully in her home on January 2, 2021. She was born on November 28, 1926, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Arthur Willard and Della Freda (Barnett) Holcomb. She married Harold Pogue, a World War I veteran, in 1965. He passed away in 1969. She married Joe Borders, a World War II veteran, in 1997. He passed away in 2006.

Ramona graduated from the University of Illinois in 1948 from the College of Commerce with a degree in Marketing and Management. After graduation, she worked for the University of Illinois in the Bureau of Economics Business Research before transferring to the Digital Computer Laboratory. She was on the ground floor of the launch of the computer era at the University of Illinois. She was a true Pioneer of women in the male dominated workplace and blazed a trail for the many women that followed in her footsteps. She retired from the U of I in 1984.