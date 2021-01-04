DECATUR - Ramona P. Borders, 94, of Decatur, passed away peacefully in her home on January 2, 2021. She was born on November 28, 1926, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Arthur Willard and Della Freda (Barnett) Holcomb. She married Harold Pogue, a World War I veteran, in 1965. He passed away in 1969. She married Joe Borders, a World War II veteran, in 1997. He passed away in 2006.
Ramona graduated from the University of Illinois in 1948 from the College of Commerce with a degree in Marketing and Management. After graduation, she worked for the University of Illinois in the Bureau of Economics Business Research before transferring to the Digital Computer Laboratory. She was on the ground floor of the launch of the computer era at the University of Illinois. She was a true Pioneer of women in the male dominated workplace and blazed a trail for the many women that followed in her footsteps. She retired from the U of I in 1984.
Ramona was passionate about supporting the local community, and sharing her love of animals, music, and people. She devoted much of her free time and resources to the Scovil Zoo and the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. She adopted many cats from the D&MCAS, including her beloved Gracie and most recent additional Pistol. She was instrumental in launching sheer joy from the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra concerts and served on the board of the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur for many years. She has served on a variety of non-profit organizations boards, including the First Congregational UCC Endowment Foundation and the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur Board. She shared her joy of helping people through organizing missionary trips to Haiti and her joy of travel by visiting 169 different countries and taking driving vacations across the United States. She was a true "citizen of the world" and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by Mike (Cheryl) Borders of Moweaqua, IL, John (Barbara) Borders of Cape Coral, FL, her friend Peggy (Gerald) Ruff of Forsyth, IL, and four nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both her spouses; and her brother, Dean D. Holcomb.
Visitation services to celebrate the life of Ramona will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Because of COVID 19, restrictions only allow ten people at a time, with masks and social distancing required. A celebration of her life will be held later this year, when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be made in honor of Ramona to; Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, P.O. Box 1541, Decatur, IL 62525; Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, P.O. Box 633, Decatur, IL 62525; or charity of your choice.
The family of Ramona Borders is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
