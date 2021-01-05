ILLIOPOLIS - Randall "Randy" Lee West, 59, of Illiopolis, passed away at 4:17 a.m., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Randy was born on January 12, 1961, in Decatur, the son of William (Bill) and Jeanine (Vance) West. He married Shari Eggers on June 4, 1988 in Mt. Pulaski, IL. She preceded him in death in 2016. They have a surviving son, Austin Lee West, of Chicago.

Randy graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a degree in architecture from the University of Houston. Randy was a master in his craft and retired as a partner at BLDD Architects after practicing over 30 years. He designed Hope Academy and the remodeled Eisenhower High School, as well as worked on projects for the University of Illinois and Millikin. After retiring, Randy opened R Bar & Grille in December, 2017, a place that combined his love of architecture, music, and food in his favorite town - Decatur.

Randy served as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur for almost a decade, as well as served as President for three years. Randy believed that all youth regardless of their social economic status should have opportunities to grow and be successful adults. He led with a genuine heart.