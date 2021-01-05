ILLIOPOLIS - Randall "Randy" Lee West, 59, of Illiopolis, passed away at 4:17 a.m., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.
Randy was born on January 12, 1961, in Decatur, the son of William (Bill) and Jeanine (Vance) West. He married Shari Eggers on June 4, 1988 in Mt. Pulaski, IL. She preceded him in death in 2016. They have a surviving son, Austin Lee West, of Chicago.
Randy graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a degree in architecture from the University of Houston. Randy was a master in his craft and retired as a partner at BLDD Architects after practicing over 30 years. He designed Hope Academy and the remodeled Eisenhower High School, as well as worked on projects for the University of Illinois and Millikin. After retiring, Randy opened R Bar & Grille in December, 2017, a place that combined his love of architecture, music, and food in his favorite town - Decatur.
Randy served as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur for almost a decade, as well as served as President for three years. Randy believed that all youth regardless of their social economic status should have opportunities to grow and be successful adults. He led with a genuine heart.
Among his many talents, Randy was a musician, a founding member of Ted Crispy and the All-Vegetable Band (The Veggies), where he played saxophone and performed locally. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and camping, especially at Lake Shelbyville. He will be remembered for his generosity, his optimism, and his uplifting friendly smile.
Randy is preceded in death by his wife, both parents, and his brother, Bill West. His son, Austin, survives him.
A Walk-Through Visitation will be held from 5-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th Street in Illiopolis. In respect for everyone's safety and well-being, the family will not be greeting guests during the walk through.
Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Bishop Wayne Dunning officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Randy's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, 859 N. Jasper St., Decatur, IL 62521.
Due to COVID 19, guests are asked to please wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines.
Fullenwider- Park Funeral Home, 432 7th Street in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.
