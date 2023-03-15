Feb. 6, 1951 - March 13, 2023

DECATUR — Randall "Randy" Wehrle, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL.

A Memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Randy was born February 6, 1951, in Toledo, OH, the son of Jack and Marjorie (Carlock) Wehrle.

Randy formerly worked for Christie Foltz and Prairie International. Most recently he owned and operated R & W Remodeling for the past 30 years. He built the home he lives in and raised his children. Randy enjoyed motorcycling, boating, and remodeling boats. He was past president of Lake Grove Club Association.

Randy is survived by his children: Troy (Holly) Wehrle, Sarah Lobb, Heather (Stacy) Wilson; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Phil (Pat) Wehrle, and Lance Wehrle.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.