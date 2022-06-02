Oct. 15, 1962 - May, 31, 2022

Randel Scott Beazly, son of Darrell Dean and Carol Elaine Trimble Beazly, was welcomed into this world on October 15, 1962. He was always curious and looking for a little adventure. A highlight of his young life was a trip to China when he was 17 years old.

His lifelong love of music began when he was a baby and evolved into playing the church piano and organ during his high school and college years. He was active in 4-H as a youth, attending a National Conservation trip to Colorado, exhibiting his Photography project at the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago, and achieving many State honors. He graduated from The University of Illinois in 1984 with a degree in Agriculture.

Randy loved to farm and farmed his whole life. In addition to farming, he also worked as a Computer Science Systems Analyst at Federal Kemper Insurance. His interest in computers led him to join his dad in owning and operating a Radio Shack store, and then a True Value Hardware store.

Randy was always a friendly, gregarious person who enjoyed going out of his way to help others. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, and his brother Bruce. He is survived by his two sons: Geoffry and Simon Beazly; and his mother. Visitation will be held at Mansfield United Methodist Church, 200 E. Illinois St, Mansfield, IL, 9:00 - 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 4. Funeral service is to follow, at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piatt County Habitat for Humanity or The Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.