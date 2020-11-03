DECATUR - Randy D. Fisher, 73 of Decatur, IL passed away at his residence on November 1, 2020. Randy was born on April 12, 1947, in Peoria, IL. He graduated from Assumption, IL in 1965. He was employed by Mississippi Valley and Firestone in Decatur and retired after 30 plus years with the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry, Local 669. He is preceded in death by his parents, Verl D. and Frances (Cookie Burgener) Fisher.
He leaves behind his two sisters: Peggy (Jerry) Hudson of Ocala, FL and Mary Jane (Gary) Gabrielsen of Riverwoods, IL; nephews: Chad (Diane) Hudson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brad Hudson of Saint Petersburg, FL, Kevin Gabrielsen and Brian Gabrielsen of Chicago, IL; and a great niece, Brooke Hannah Hudson of Salt Lake City, UT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Verl Fisher Veterans Foundation, c/o First National Bank, Assumption, 313 N Chestnut St., Assumption, IL 62510 Or National Automatic Sprinkler Industry Welfare Fund, 8000 Corporate Drive, Landover, MD, 20785, Local 669.
