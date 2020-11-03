DECATUR - Randy D. Fisher, 73 of Decatur, IL passed away at his residence on November 1, 2020. Randy was born on April 12, 1947, in Peoria, IL. He graduated from Assumption, IL in 1965. He was employed by Mississippi Valley and Firestone in Decatur and retired after 30 plus years with the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry, Local 669. He is preceded in death by his parents, Verl D. and Frances (Cookie Burgener) Fisher.