DECATUR — Randy Dee Kramer, 62, of Decatur, IL, was called home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2022. He most recently resided at Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Healthcare Home in Moweaqua, IL. He was born July 14, 1959 in Decatur, IL, the son of Sherman and Carol (Landers) Kramer of Decatur, IL.

Randy grew up in Argenta, IL, where he graduated from high school in 1978. Soon after high school he married his high school sweet heart Angie Little. They were married for some 38-years and had two sons: Nick and Seth Kramer. After working several years at Firestone in Decatur Randy stepped up to be the primary care taker of the children and the household responsibilities, i.e., "Mr. Mom." Randy took on these responsibilities with pride and perfection but he was first and foremost a loving and devoted father, he loved his family.

Hobbies and work that Randy did outside of his home responsibilities included furniture repair and woodworking. He had a fully equipped wood shop at home and was very talented in the craft. He also loved his animals, gardening, watching his Pittsburgh Steelers and riding his Harley-Davidson. A skill second to none that Randy possessed was cooking. He was great on his grills and smokers and loved to share his meals with all of his friends and family often. Many of his most cherished recreational days though were spent fishing with his best friend Rodney Miles. They would often be at many lake locations fishing with music playing, beers in hand and wearing his tie-dye tee shirts and be there talking all day.

Randy was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He had a huge heart and always wanted to give and do things for others. We will always cherish our memories of Randy and he will be so missed.

He knew through his faith, and by the grace of God that he would have everlasting life. In this, his family takes comfort. By his request Randy will be cremated and there will be no public services. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services.

Randy is survived by his parents, Sherman and Carol Kramer; sons: Nick Kramer, Seth (Alaina) Kramer; and his first grandson, Luka Kramer; sisters: Debbie (Wayne) Longwill, Mary (Gary) Webb; as well as aunts, an uncle and many nieces and nephews.

Please direct any desired memorials in the name of Randy Dee Kramer to any local animal shelter or Humane Society.