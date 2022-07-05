Jan. 6, 1946 - July 1, 2022

HAMMOND — Randy E. Harlin, 76, of rural Hammond, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, after a long illness.

The family will hold a private service with burial in La Place Cemetery.

Randy was born January 6, 1946, in Decatur, the son of Ralph Linden "Lindy" and Kathryn "KaMe" (Shields) Harlin. He was raised in Corpus Christi, TX, and returned to Decatur to finish high school where he was called 'Tex'. He married Karen Skowronski on July 15, 1967, in Decatur. He was a Decatur police officer, an iron worker, and an agricultural equipment salesman for Dave White, Heath's, and Sloan's. He was a US Army veteran, a Mason, and a U of I extension Master Naturalist.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen; sons: Lyndon "Lindy" Harlin and wife, Amanda of San Diego, CA, and Casey Harlin and wife, Nicole, of Walnut Creek, CA; four grandchildren: Andrew, Ethan, Chase and Emma; siblings: Jerry (Jeanie) Harlin of Sierra Vista, AZ, Jack (Novella) Harlin of Beckville, TX, David (Anneee) Harlin of Clarksville, TN; mother-in-law, Diamond Dayhuff of Decatur; sisters-in-law: Kathy (Ray) Grider of Maroa and Vicki (Jay) Manship of Mt. Zion; and his dog and best buddy, Pepper.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Elliot; and brother-in-law, Bill Skowronski.

Randy had many passions throughout his life including cars, golf, sport shooting, horses, motorcycling, biking, boating, fishing, and Jeeping. He enjoyed winters on the gulf coast, Jeeping off road trails in UT and CO, and talking with old friends. He loved maintaining his property, smoking his pipe, good coffee, telling tall tales, margaritas, and chilling with his dog.

Please support your local animal shelter in his memory.

