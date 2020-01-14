ARGENTA — Randy L. Benz 65 of Argenta, Illinois passed away 12:40 PM January 11, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living Center, Decatur, IL after a courageous battle with ALS.

Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with Pastor T. J. Hahn officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

Randy was born April 8, 1954 in Decatur, IL the son of Robert L. and Donna L. (Walker) Benz. He married Frances M. Jones December 17, 1983 in Decatur, IL. She passed away February 3, 2017.

Survivors include his mother, Donna L. Benz, Argenta, Il.; siblings, David (Deana) Benz, Oreana, Il.; and Mary (Rick) Schenck, DeWitt, IL; 1 grandson; 1 nephew, and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Spike” Benz, and brother, Robert Alan Benz.

Randy worked at Revere Copper and Brass, Inc. until its closure in 1999. He was a rural postal carrier until his retirement in early 2019. Randy was an avid Minnesota Vikings Fan. He enjoyed watching Westerns and Army movies.