OLNEY — Randy L. Kistler, 69, of Olney, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home.

Randy was born June 29, 1950 in Vandalia, IL, the son of Wayne Kistler and Joan (Wright). He married Carol Marty on October 6, 1973 in Ramsey, IL.

Randy was the longtime owner of Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home, formerly Summers-Kistler Funeral Home. A funeral director for nearly 50 years, he took pride in his profession, caring for families in the Richland and Clay County areas, and served as Coroner of Richland County for the past 32 years. He was proud to have served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank in Olney for 26 years, having been Chairman of the Board for the past 12 years. He and Carol were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Known to his grandkids as “Grandog”, he was happiest out at “The Randarosa”, mowing, working in his shed, and socializing with the many friends who would stop by. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing pitch at the P Club, taking his grandsons to the donut shop on Saturday mornings, and traveling to visit his kids and new granddaughter.