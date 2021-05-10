HARRISTOWN — Randy L. Long, 54, of Round O, South Carolina, formerly of Harristown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26, 2021, after more than a year-long fight against esophageal cancer.
Randy was a skilled mechanic, welder and handyman with a kind and generous soul. He had a proud reputation for being able to fix anything. Never meeting a stranger, he valued friendship above all.
Randy is survived by his siblings and their families, William (Bill) Long of Dawsonville, GA; Suzanne Phegley (Chuck) of Clayton, NC; Mona Jones (Jerry) of Altamont, IL; John Long of Dawsonville, GA; Theresa Dial of Decatur, IL; Tanya Tucker (Jimmy) of Richmond Hill, GA; and Christopher Long (Rachel) of Decatur, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Charlotte Long, sister-in-law Darliss Long and infant nephew Jacob Long.
Interment and a graveside memorial service will be in Harristown Cemetery on May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
