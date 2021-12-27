ILLIOPOLIS — Randy Shartzer, 66, of Illiopolis, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home. Randy was born on December 3, 1955, in Decatur, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Stokes) Shartzer.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a brother-in-law.

He is survived by his two daughters: Rebecca Cottrell and Lisa Shartzer; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Shartzer; and sisters: Cora Casteel, Gloria Wicker, Sue Ballinger and Margaret Norris.

Cremation was accorded and graveside services will be held in the summer of 2022 at Riverside Cemetery in Illiopolis.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th street, in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.