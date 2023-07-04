Jan. 12, 1958 - July 1, 2023

NIANTIC — Randy Wayne "Bo" Patterson, 65, of Niantic, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Berea Cemetery in Niantic. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Bo's honor may be made to the Niantic Food Pantry c/o Niantic Methodist Church.

Bo was born January 12, 1958, in Decatur, the son of John O. and Hazel (Knisley) Patterson. He worked for Patterson Masonry for over 25 years.

Bo enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He loved watching NASCAR and was a fan of Kyle Busch. Bo was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Dolphins fan. He was a member of Niantic United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Mandi Karvis of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Bonnie Landgrebe of Woodson, IL; and sister-in-law, Sheila Patterson of Forsyth, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Patterson; sister, Darline Henry; and brothers: Ron Patterson and Rick Patterson.

Bo's family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Vicki Barnes for being a great caregiver to Randy and to Michelle Dunlap and other friends for all of their help.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.