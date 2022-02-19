SPRINGFIELD — Rasik D. Daftary, 90, of Springfield, died at 12:05 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Concordia Village.

Rasik was born July 20, 1931, in Dhrangadhra, Gujarat, India, the son of Dalichand and Kanta Daftary. Rasik and Bhadra Shah were married on May 13, 1956, in India; she preceded him in death in 2008.

Rasik earned his BS and MS in Chemistry from Gujarat University; MS and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from KSU in Manhattan, Kansas. He moved to Decatur in 1969 and began his 30-year career with ADM focusing on protein research and producing patents and technical publications during his tenure. Our father, Rasik, valued his family and friends above all else. He would give you the shirt off his back if it would help someone. Rasik believed strongly in education as well as helping others and has funded student scholarships at the community college and university levels, as well as recently to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and was the last surviving sibling amongst one brother and four sisters.

Rasik is survived by his two children: Ashi (Janeen) Daftary and Meeta (Jeff) Evers; six wonderful grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

Private family ceremonies were held.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.