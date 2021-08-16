MOWEAQUA — Ray "Bud" Eugene Hays, 81, of Moweaqua, died August 13, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private graveside services will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville, IL. A Celebration of Life will be open to friends and family of Ray on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Moweaqua Lions Club. Memorials may be made to the Living Memorial Tree Park of Moweaqua.

Bud was born on September 10, 1939 in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Ray D. and Emma (DeClerck) Hays. He married Linda Daugherty on July 3, 1962 in Taylorville, IL. She survives.

Bud was a member of St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church of Moweaqua and UAW Local #751. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was retired from Caterpillar, where he worked for over 30 years.

Surviving is his wife, Linda; sons: Brad (Denise) Hays of Imperial, MO, Bryan (Kimberly) Hays of Decatur, IL and Chris (Janette) Hays of Decatur, IL; daughter, Nicole Jackman of La Quinta, CA; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters: Marilyn (Jerry) Kater of Moweaqua, IL and Karen Sue Jordan of Decatur, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brother, Bob Hays.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.