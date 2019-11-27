Ray Lloyd Storey
DECATUR -- Ray Lloyd Storey, 71 of Mt. Zion died Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Decatur. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Carmi Baptist Children’s Home. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

