Raymon I. Jones
0 entries

Raymon I. Jones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jones

DECATUR -- Raymon I. Jones, 42, of Byram, MS, passed away November 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Raymon was born August 7, 1977 in Decatur, IL, the son of Anthony Blue and Lillian Jones. He married Tavia Hess on October 20, 2007 in Decatur, IL.

Raymon enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Tavia; father, Anthony Blue of Atlanta, GA; step father, Kenneth Tatum of Decatur; children, Jelani Hess (Jasmine), Jomari Hess, Jaleel Hess, Jabriel Hess, Kynnadi Hess-Eckles, all of Mississippi; siblings, Dontonya Brown, Skylar Yarbary of Macon, GA, Antwon Hood of Decatur, IL, Shannon Jones of Decatur, IL, Mahogany Jones of Decatur, IL, Tiffany Jones of Decatur, IL, Angelo Brown of Decatur, IL, Kenny Tatum (Tina) of Decatur, IL, Shawntá Tatum of Decatur, IL, Stevie Tatum of Decatur, IL, Shantae Hood of Atlanta, GA; and grandchild, Jelani Hess II and two bonus sisters, Tiara Shumpert and Tikela Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Jones; and all of his grandparents.

Private Homegoing Celebration will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Cremation services will follow.

Memorials: American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left to Raymon's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News