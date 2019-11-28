DECATUR -- Raymon I. Jones, 42, of Byram, MS, passed away November 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Raymon was born August 7, 1977 in Decatur, IL, the son of Anthony Blue and Lillian Jones. He married Tavia Hess on October 20, 2007 in Decatur, IL.

Raymon enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Tavia; father, Anthony Blue of Atlanta, GA; step father, Kenneth Tatum of Decatur; children, Jelani Hess (Jasmine), Jomari Hess, Jaleel Hess, Jabriel Hess, Kynnadi Hess-Eckles, all of Mississippi; siblings, Dontonya Brown, Skylar Yarbary of Macon, GA, Antwon Hood of Decatur, IL, Shannon Jones of Decatur, IL, Mahogany Jones of Decatur, IL, Tiffany Jones of Decatur, IL, Angelo Brown of Decatur, IL, Kenny Tatum (Tina) of Decatur, IL, Shawntá Tatum of Decatur, IL, Stevie Tatum of Decatur, IL, Shantae Hood of Atlanta, GA; and grandchild, Jelani Hess II and two bonus sisters, Tiara Shumpert and Tikela Wheeler.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Jones; and all of his grandparents.

Private Homegoing Celebration will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Cremation services will follow.

Memorials: American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left to Raymon's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0