Sept. 18, 1934 - May 13, 2023

CAPE CORAL, Florida — Raymond C. Ames, 88, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home in Florida.

Raymond was born September 18, 1934, in Decatur, IL, the son of Ray C. and Lucile (Shields) Ames. He was the owner and operator of Ames Oil and Propane. Raymond was an active member of Central United Methodist Church, The Ski Club of Illinois, Dirt Riders Motorcycle Club, and Decatur Skeet Club. He enjoyed woodworking, working with stained glass, and silversmithing. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing golf, fishing, and doing daily water aerobics. Raymond married Dareleen Logue on October 25, 1952, with whom they shared over seventy years together.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Dareleen; children: Terry (Jean) Ames, Cynthia (John) Starbody, and Martin (Clare) Ames; grandchildren: Chad Ames, Corey Ames, Carrie Kiedrow, Brooke (Jeff) Dumakowski, Vanessa (Bob) Parrish, Shannon (Michael) Lynch, and Christopher Ames; and great-grandchildren: Caden, Torin, Jenna, Sloane, Emma, Jack, Marlee Jo, Teagan, Kennedy, and Jameson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Ames; and sister, Pauline York.

Raymond was very loved and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Services to celebrate Raymond's life will be 2:00 PM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 PM prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.