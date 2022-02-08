ARTHUR — Raymond C. Bontrager, 95, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Monday February 7, 2022 at his son's residence in Sullivan, IL.

Ray was born on July 14, 1926, in rural Arthur, IL. He was the son of Chris N. and Lovina (Kaufman) Bontrager. He married Ella A. Miller on Dec 14, 1948. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 73-years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Pleasant View Church, 155 N. CR 300 E., Arcola, IL. Pastor Matt Bontrager will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He made his livelihood for many years as a farmer near Sullivan, IL. He spent many winters in FL, and enjoyed taking his friends and family fishing. Ray was one of the founding members of Pleasant View church in 1958, where he was still a member.

He is survived by his wife Ella. Four children: Marie Kuhns and husband Dannie of Arthur, IL, Ruth Kuhns and husband Gary of Tuscola, IL, Kenneth Bontrager and wife Goldie of Sullivan, IL, Judy Herschberger and husband Darrell of Tuscola, IL; one daughter-in-law, Esther Kurtz and husband Nelson of Sullivan, IL; 22 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; nine siblings: Mattie Miller of Arthur, IL, Liz Diener of Humboldt, IL, Verna Bontrager of Sarasota, FL, Mary Chupp and husband Lewis of Tuscola, IL, William Bontrager and wife Fannie of Millersburg, OH, Clara Herschberger and husband Nelson of Arcola, IL, Katie Helmuth of Glen Flora, WI, and Samuel Bontrager of Purdin, MO; one sister-in-law, Alma Schweitzer of Goshen, IN and one brother-in-law, Oba Herschberger of Sullivan, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Willis Bontrager and Ernest Bontrager; one grandson, Mark Bontrager; nine siblings: Ida Otto and husband Otis, Edna Miller and husband Andy, Carrie Herschberger and husband Levi, Fannie Schrock and husband Jake, Melvin Bontrager and wife Laura, Levi Bontrager, Eli Bontrager and wife Katie, Anna Bontrager, Lorene Herschberger; brothers-in-law: Henry A. Miller, Joe M Diener, Mannasses Bontrager Jr. and Glenn Helmuth; sister-in-law, Pamela Bontrager.