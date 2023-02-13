DECATUR — Raymond D. Flannigan, 89, of Decatur, died in his daughter's residence on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with his family by his side.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Ray's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Riverside Baptist Church (1250 W. Mound Road Decatur, IL, 62526) with Pastor T.J. Hahn officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek. Memorials may be made to The Church or the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ray was born in Allenville, IL, in September of 1933, son of Charles and Lillian Flannigan. He served in the U.S. Navy 1952-1956. He worked for 33 years in Tool Design for Caterpillar Tractor Mfg. retiring in 1987. He loved playing the guitar performing country music. He was an avid fan of NASCAR racing. Ray married Marilyn Sigmon July 19, 1958, in Decatur. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, Decatur.

Surviving is his wife, Marilyn; son, Phillip Flannigan; daughter, Tracy (Dan) Kline; son, Aaron Flannigan; five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; sister, Blanche Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings; one grandson; and one great-grandson.

