SHELBYVILLE — Raymond E. Little, 94, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:17 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Linda Trent and Rev. E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bilyeu Cemetery, near Moweaqua, IL, with military rites by Moweaqua American Legion Post #370. Memorials may be given to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association.

Ray was born on March 13, 1928, in Decatur, IL, the son of Luther and Mary (Taylor) Little. He graduated from Decatur High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy during WWII. Ray married Marjorie Ann Stanley in 1949, and she preceded him in death on September 12, 1992. He married Dolores (Bahns) Gundlach on January 7, 1993, and she passed away on May 27, 2015. Ray then married Joyce (Kessler) Durbin Jones on September 25, 2015.

At the age of 16, Ray began working for the Wabash Railroad in Decatur, IL. He later was a printer for the Decatur Herald and Review, retiring in 1990. In his retirement, Ray worked for Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur, IL. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and VFW Post #4829 both in Shelbyville. Ray enjoyed woodworking, collecting clocks and watches, and boating on Lake Shelbyville.

Ray is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons: Thomas Little (Mary) of Decatur, IL, and David Little (Brenda) of Moweaqua, IL; step-daughters: Susan Roley (Jim) of Drumright, OK, Janet Schultz (Jeff) of Stewardson, IL, and Joann Sheehan (Dan) of Neoga, IL; five grandchildren: Chris Little (Jaime) of Des Peres, MO, Michael Little (Liz) of Atlanta, GA, Allison Dull (Alan) of Decatur, IL, Brittany Dunn (Caleb) of Collinsville, OK, and Stephanie Beckman (Lucas) of Moweaqua, IL; seven step-grandchildren: Andrew Sheehan of Mattoon, IL, Ashley Monroe (Dennis) of Huntingtown, MD, Tyler Sheehan (Brittany) of Neoga, IL, Trentin Sheehan (Fiancee Amber) of Windsor, IL, Laney Schultz of Effingham, IL, Joel Schultz of Stewardson, IL and Shyann Evans (Brandon) of Strasburg, IL; six great grandchildren; and seven step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marjorie Little and Dolores Little; sister, Mary Ann O'Brien (Thomas); and grandson, Matthew Little.

