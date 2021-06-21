MONTICELLO - Raymond G. Howland, 90, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 2:55 A.M., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M., until time of services on Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Kathy Sweet will officiate. Private family burial with military graveside rites for the Navy veteran will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement, in the Monticello Township Cemetery.

Raymond was born on November 17, 1930 in Urbana, IL, a son of Lewis and Ada Perkins Howland. He married C. Yvonne Drew on June 20, 1954 in Cisco, IL, and she survives of Monticello, IL. Surviving children include: Kathy (Randy) Keith, Randy (Lisa) Howland, and John Howland all of Monticello, IL. Also surviving is a granddaughter Savannah (Chris) Allen; four step-grandchildren: Kristy (Joe) Bird, Kathy (Chris) Elston, Joe (Nichole) Keith, and Brody (Aleta) Keith; as well as 11 step-grandchildren and five step-great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and twin brother Russell D. Howland.

Raymond was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church as well as a usher for over 50 years, and farmed in Piatt County for over 50 years, and served on the elevator board for many years at Topflight grain. Raymond loved to travel especially in their motor home, as well as many trips abroad. He and Yvonne loved to square dance in the Monticello Promenaders Club, traveling to many different clubs and loved being a part of the Hardee's geezer coffee club.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL, has the honor to serve the family of Raymond G. Howland, "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.