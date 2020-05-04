Raymond Harold Kramer
DECATUR -- Raymond Harold Kramer, 78 of Decatur died Friday, May 1, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Family graveside service will be 1:30 pm. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. To read the expanded obit or to sign the family guestbook go to www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

