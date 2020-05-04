DECATUR -- Raymond Harold Kramer, 78 of Decatur died Friday, May 1, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital.
Family graveside service will be 1:30 pm. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. To read the expanded obit or to sign the family guestbook go to www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Kramer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.