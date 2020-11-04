DECATUR — Raymond W. Walters, 85, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, IL. Ray was born, son of Ernest and Catherine Walters, on February 21, 1935 in Little York IL.

Ray graduated from Monmouth High School in Monmouth, IL in 1953 and from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA in 1959 where he met his future wife. In 1966, Ray married Neola (Kubicek) Walters. The couple had one child, Amy.

Ray worked as a psychologist at Elgin Mental Health Center (Previously Elgin State Mental Hospital) for most of his career, living in Hoffman Estates, IL and retiring in 1997.

Ray and Neola moved to Bloomington, IL in 2004 to be closer to family. Following Neola's death in 2013, he moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Decatur, IL in 2016. In September 2020, shortly before his death, Ray moved to Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, IL.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Amy (George) Mueller; granddaughter, Kaitlyn (Joshua) Crater and great-grandson, Finnick Crater; as well as by his sister, Mary (William) Oswald and brother, John (Jane) Walters and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife, Neola, and his parents.