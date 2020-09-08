Reba Kathleen (Berry) Rentfro

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Kathleen (Berry) Rentfro passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. She was born in Marion, Illinois on January 31, 1924, the daughter of Madge Norman. She met Harold Rentfro in the one-room Cross Roads School when they were children, and they married on July 20, 1941. Together they spent their adult lives living in Decatur, Illinois where they raised their three children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years and her mother. She is survived by her children Sandy (Joe) Porter, Cindy (Mark) Cheviron, and Randy (Ron Lennon) Rentfro; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

While her husband was serving in WWII, Reba worked at Mueller Company. After all her children were in school, she returned to work in the cafeteria at Eisenhower High School. She was a member of Trueblood Memorial United Methodist Church for many years. Reba was a kind and gentle woman who enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, watching Hallmark movies, and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent the last couple of years of her life at Imboden Creek Living Center, where her children visited her daily to share meals with her and to work together on puzzles. Her family thanks the Imboden staff for the wonderful care they provided to her.