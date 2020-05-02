× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Rebecca Carol Cutler, 85 of Decatur, IL passed away Thursday, April 23 in Arlington, TX.

‘Becky' was born on February 4, 1935 in Kalamazoo, MI, the daughter of Thomas ‘Bone' and Blanche Walton. The youngest of 8 children, she grew up on a farm outside of Bethany, IL, where she acquired a life-long love of music and horse-riding. She later attended college at Eastern Illinois University and graduated with a degree in Music. She married Charles Sherman Cutler on September 29, 1957 in Bethany. IL and would remain married for 60 years until Charles's death on April 11, 2018.

Surviving are her 3 sons: James ‘Rod' Cutler of CA, Michael Alan Cutler of KS and Jeffrey Sherman Cutler of TX; grandchildren: Joshua Cutler and Jessica Cutler of TX and Wyatt Cutler and Mallory Cutler of KS; sister Shirley Sparks of IL; daughter-in-law Jill of KS and Kim of TX, innumerable nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends as well as what would have been her first great grandchild due for arrival this July.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur but please note that owing to the Covid pandemic, specific times for both visitation and funeral are fluid and have as yet to be finalized.

