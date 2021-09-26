TAMPA, FL — Rebecca J. Rollefson, a retired teacher and resident of Tampa, Florida, died on September 19, 2021 at the Rucki Hospice Care Center in Zephyrhills, Florida. Funeral services will be held at a later date with burial at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rebecca was born February 26, 1941 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of Max and Gladys (Bell) Woodruff. She married William "Bill" Rollefson in 1988. Rebecca was a school teacher for 30 years. She earned a bachelor's degree at Eastern Illinois University in 1975 and later earned a master's degree with honors at Hamline University in 1995. In addition, she also achieved National Board Certification as an Early Childhood Specialist in 1998.

Preceding Rebecca in death were her parents; step-father, Charles Hutchcraft; brother, George Woodruff; granddaughter, Ashley McWhorter; and grandson, Adam Hebert. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Bill; sons: Michael Hebert, Brian Hebert, Jeffrey Hebert (Chandra); step-children: Tia Houseman (Peter), Wil Rollefson (Alyson), Erik Rollefson (Lindsey); six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Phil Woodruff (Mary), Tom Woodruff (Diane), Elmer Hutchcraft (June); sister, Charlotte Hartzell (Doug).

Rebecca was an avid reader, active in her churches, and loved playing scrabble, mahjong, and many other games. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend who touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to any of the following: McCoy Memorial Library, 130 S. Washington St., McLeansboro, Illinois 62859; Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1309 Fairview Dr., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337; or Atonement Lutheran Church, 29617 State Rd. 54, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543.