Rebecca Lynn Haremaker

Feb. 14, 1955 - July 25, 2022
Rebecca Lynn (Craig) Haremaker, 67, passed away peacefully Monday, July 25, 2022, after a valiant fight with brain cancer. She was born February 14, 1955 in Springfield, IL, to the late William and Patricia Craig.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Werner (Duffy) Haremaker III; six children; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her husband, she is survived by brothers: John (Jane) Craig, Brian (Tammy) Westendorph; and sisters: Nancy Schmidt, Brenda (Jim) Denise, Kay (Everett) Miller, Kathy (Rick) Mueller, Linda (Ty) Rigdon, Rose (Everrett) Boudreau, and Terri (Kerry) Flemming; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her parents, Bill (Mary) Craig, Pat (Joe) Pargas and Inez Sidwell. Her father and mother-in-law, Werner and Helen Haremaker; brother, Morgan Craig; brother-in-law, Gary Schmidt; nephew, Craig Ulrich; and great-nieces: Halley and Hannah Mueller.
Rebecca had a very fulfilling career at The Baby Fold as an executive administrative assistant for many years.
She was always up for a challenge whether it be rehabbing their residence to learning how to weld, driving race cars and RV's. She enjoyed going to auctions with Duffy to purchase large equipment for their high-performance engine machine shop. She was also an accomplished seamstress sewing many of their clothing and drapes in their home.
Memorials may be made to The Baby Fold in Normal IL.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
