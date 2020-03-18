SHELBYVILLE — Regina S. Lumpp, 70, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 in UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL.
A private family gathering will take place Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with a public Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville Booster Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
You have free articles remaining.
Regina was born on April 21, 1949 in Robinson, IL, the daughter of Eugene O. and Mary I. (Arthur) Cunningham. She graduated from Oblong High School in the Class of 1967. In her retirement, Regina enjoyed babysitting. She previously worked as a pharmacy technician for CVS and as the deli manager for County Market both in Shelbyville. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville. Regina enjoyed cooking, sewing, walking, fishing, attending Shelbyville Rams sporting events and spending time with her family. She married Gary Lynn Lumpp on November 22, 1987.
Regina is survived by her husband, Gary Lumpp of Shelbyville, IL; sons, Clayton Kirksey of Bethany, IL, Sean Kirksey (Erica) of Shelbyville, IL, and Chad Kirksey (Carmen) of Shelbyville, IL; daughters, Heather Townsend (Allen) of Shelbyville, IL, Leslie Miller (Tim) of Shelbyville, IL, and Melissa Clark (Aaron) of Shelbyville, IL; sisters Debbie Granby (Ron) of Newton, IL, Celina Goss (Robert) of Flat Rock, IL, Rita Cunningham of Robinson, IL, and Karen Calvert of Summerfield, IL; and 16 grandchildren, Bayleigh (Tyler), Andre, Bria, Jack, William, Calvin, Ethan, Millie, Brady, Callie, Alana, Owen, Forrest, Violet, Erin and Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary Cunningham; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Eileen Lumpp.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.