SHELBYVILLE — Regina S. Lumpp, 70, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 in UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL.

A private family gathering will take place Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with a public Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville Booster Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Regina was born on April 21, 1949 in Robinson, IL, the daughter of Eugene O. and Mary I. (Arthur) Cunningham. She graduated from Oblong High School in the Class of 1967. In her retirement, Regina enjoyed babysitting. She previously worked as a pharmacy technician for CVS and as the deli manager for County Market both in Shelbyville. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville. Regina enjoyed cooking, sewing, walking, fishing, attending Shelbyville Rams sporting events and spending time with her family. She married Gary Lynn Lumpp on November 22, 1987.