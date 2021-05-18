 Skip to main content
Rene J. Birge
DECATUR - Rene J. Birge, 78, of Decatur, IL, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at 7:25 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family inurnment will be in Ponting Cemetery, Stonington, at a later date. Memorials in Rene's honor may be made to Answers in Genesis, PO Box 510, Hebron, KY 41048.

Rene was born December 29, 1942, in Decatur, daughter of Walter E. and Gwendolyn I. (Reatherford) Rudow. She married James W. Birge on October 3, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2015.

Rene attended Spirit of Life Church. Her legacy as a Godly woman and woman of the Word will always be the many classes and Bible studies she led, impacting hundreds of people whose lives were changed. She was also a lifetime member of Answers in Genesis.

Surviving are her children: Terri Morford and husband Guy of Decatur, Sheri Lightfoot and husband Leslie of Normal, and Michael Birge of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Justin Lightfoot and wife Crystal of Leroy, Shannon Brucker and husband Ben of Gridley, Andrew Lightfoot and wife Kelly of Lee's Summit, MO, Joshua Osborne and wife Hannah of Decatur, Alex Birge and wife Allison of Gainesville, FL, Paige Birge of Chicago, Victoria Morford of Champaign, and Daniel Morford of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Samson, Selah, Shiloh, Meghan, Eli, Renee, Michael, Azrael, and Mae; brother: Pastor Douglas Rudow and wife Carla.

Rene was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Birge; and brother, Bruce Rudow.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

