DECATUR - Rene J. Birge, 78, of Decatur, IL, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at 7:25 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family inurnment will be in Ponting Cemetery, Stonington, at a later date. Memorials in Rene's honor may be made to Answers in Genesis, PO Box 510, Hebron, KY 41048.

Rene was born December 29, 1942, in Decatur, daughter of Walter E. and Gwendolyn I. (Reatherford) Rudow. She married James W. Birge on October 3, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2015.

Rene attended Spirit of Life Church. Her legacy as a Godly woman and woman of the Word will always be the many classes and Bible studies she led, impacting hundreds of people whose lives were changed. She was also a lifetime member of Answers in Genesis.