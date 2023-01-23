Jan. 31, 1952 - Jan. 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Renee' Ella Greene, 70, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Renee' was born on January 31, 1952, in Decatur, IL, grew up in Dalton City, IL, and graduated from Bethany High School. She graduated from Illinois State University in 1974, with a teaching degree, which was advanced to a Master of Education in 2003 from Indiana Wesleyan University. She earned her Teacher License from the State of Indiana. After teaching in the Indianapolis Public School system, she started teaching Family and Consumer Science at MSD of Pike Township in 2000. She retired in May 2016 from the position of Department Head.

While married to Terry Greene on August 10, 1974, they had fallen in love many years earlier. While Renee' had a robust teaching career, she devoted her early years of marriage to her family and rearing her daughters Rachel Morris and Ashley Smith, both born and currently reside in Indianapolis.

In Renee's retirement, she traveled the world in good health with Terry. She shared her spirit, her laugh, her love and her beauty across the globe.

Renee' was preceded in death by her father, Lee R. Freeland and mother, Eleanor Joan Freeland; son-in-law, Jason E Morris; and grandson, John David Smith. She is survived by her husband, Terry Greene; daughters: Rachel Morris and Ashley Smith (David Smith); five loving grandchildren; siblings: Leesa Smith (Bob Smith) and Zane Freeland (Emily Freeland); and many nieces and nephews.

Renee', will be dearly missed and always remembered.

A celebration of life will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., 7700 North Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN, 46260. Live stream will be available at http://secondchurch.org/funeral.