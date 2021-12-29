Renee F. Copeland Saunches

DECATUR — Renee Francine Copeland Saunches, 72, of Decatur, peacefully transitioned to eternal life at 9:35 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021.

She was born on September 27, 1949, in Decatur to Fred and Ernestine (Chiles) Copeland.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Thomas; daughter, Nicole of St. Petersburg, FL; son, Michael (Elizabeth) of Normal; grandchildren: Scarlett, Kendall and Liam Saunches of Normal; brother, Michael (Liz) Copeland of Moyock, NC; sisters: M. Cecelia Hardnett of Decatur, and Jan (Larry) Reed of Detroit, MI. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many surrogate children that she taught throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Dax Alaric Saunches.

Renee graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1967, and SIU in Carbondale in 1971. She began her teaching career in District 61 in the Fall of 1971, and for the next 41 years taught at several schools in District 61 and served as an administrator in the Decatur Catholic Schools.

First and foremost, Renee loved her family. She loved singing in the choir at St. Thomas Church, attending church and liturgical conferences, advocating for racial justice and evangelization for the Diocese of Springfield, gardening, traveling, corresponding with friends and her hometown of Decatur, IL.

In 2002, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross from Pope John Paul II.

She will be missed but not forgotten by the scores of hearts she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Catholic Charities.

Visitation: Thursday, December 30, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel. Funeral Mass: Friday, December 31, 10:00 a.m. at St Thomas Catholic Church.

Special thanks to the Cancer Care Clinic, Dr. Kairouz, and the Elara Hospice Team, in particular Desiree and Eileen.