Sept. 2, 1965 - Sept. 8, 2023

DECATUR — Renee Lynn Lawler, 58, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully with family and friends at her side on September 8, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Renee was born in Decatur on September 2, 1965, to Larry and Shelby (Yarbrough) Lawler. Renee owned a cleaning business where she proudly cared for several doctor offices and private residences. She enjoyed being with family, friends, and her dogs. Renee loved working outdoors on her lawn and digging in the soil to plant flowers and vegetables where she welcomed all animals. She openly practiced her faith, giving generously to those in need. Her bright smile, high energy, and kind heart will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her three sons: Brandon Brummitt, Nelson Lawler, and Connor Hoagland; mother Shelby; sisters: Valerie (Bradley) Centola and Karla (Joseph) McAdam; several nieces and nephews; and devoted friend, Duane Turner. Renee was preceded in death by her father.

Services will take place at the Graceland-Fairlawn Mausoleum Chapel in Decatur at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Renee's memory to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia are in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Tanmay Sahai, Dr. Daniel Barnett, and the entire oncology staff at Carle for their compassion and care of Renee.