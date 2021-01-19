SHELBYVILLE — Reta Rae McCollam, 88, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 in her residence with her family by her side.
Private family graveside services were held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition), Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Reta was born on August 2, 1932, in Burke, South Dakota, the daughter of Elwood Jonathan and Dorotha (Cady) Reber. She married Darrell F. McCollam on November 29, 1953. Reta worked for Pfizer, Inc. in East St. Louis for 16 years, as an executive secretary. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with grandchildren, and playing bridge with her Monday afternoon bridge group.
Reta is survived by her husband, Darrell; daughter, Dawn L. Hoene (Ken) of Shelbyville, IL; son, Scott J. McCollam (Bora) of Southlake, TX; grandchildren: Kelly Joggerst (Steve), Andrew Hoene (Vanessa), Sarah Kiley (Jack), Ben, Eleanor and Emily McCollam, and one on the way; and great grandchildren, Layla, Jack, Claire, Kate and Lily Joggerst, Quinn and Hayes Kiley, and Owen Hoene.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Milo, Galvin and Lyle Reber.
