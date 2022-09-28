ARTHUR — Reuben A. Hostetler, 45 of Arthur, IL passed away at 10:14 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East North Line Rd., in Tuscola, IL. Rev. Jason Braaten will officiate. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola, IL.
The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola, IL.
