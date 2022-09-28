Reuben A. Hostetler

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East North Line Rd., in Tuscola, IL. Rev. Jason Braaten will officiate. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola, IL.