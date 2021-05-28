MOUNT ZION — Reuben E. Dubson, 81, of Mount Zion, passed away at 3:12 a.m., May 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Reuben was born May 3, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the son of Adlai and Grace (Funk) Dubson.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Dubson of Quincy, MA; sisters: Esther Gorden (Marvin) of Moweaqua, IL and Sara Dubson of Maroa, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Reuben worked as a hospital clerk for Dr. Arnold and was a member of the Maroa Methodist Church.

A private family graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.