SPRINGFIELD — Rev. David Zimmerman, 83, of Springfield, died at 7:15 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born December 13, 1938 in Springfield, to Albert and Elizabeth (Roth) Zimmerman.

Survivors include one son, Mark (Michelle) Zimmerman of Springfield; two granddaughters: Brittany Zimmerman (Fiance' Perion Black) and Brynlee Zimmerman.

Reverend Zimmerman retired after twenty-one years as a priest for various churches in the Springfield Diocese.

Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. A catholic vigil service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to his two granddaughters for their college education.

