SPRINGFIELD — Rev. David Zimmerman, 83, of Springfield, died at 7:15 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born December 13, 1938 in Springfield, to Albert and Elizabeth (Roth) Zimmerman.
Survivors include one son, Mark (Michelle) Zimmerman of Springfield; two granddaughters: Brittany Zimmerman (Fiance' Perion Black) and Brynlee Zimmerman.
Reverend Zimmerman retired after twenty-one years as a priest for various churches in the Springfield Diocese.
Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. A catholic vigil service will be held at 3:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to his two granddaughters for their college education.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.