ASSUMPTION - Rev. Dr. M. James "Jim" Gardiner, 89, of Assumption, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Due to Covid-19, a closed Memorial Service will be held for the family on April 24, 2021.

There will be a visitation on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Assumption from 5:00-8:00 p.m. This will be an open visitation to the public.

Jim was an ordained minister of the Presbyterian faith, having graduated with a Bachelor's from Northern Illinois University, with a PhD from Northwestern University and two Masters Degrees from McCormick Seminary. He was on the adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Ministry program at McCormick Seminary, led a nationwide conference (CORE or The Council on Racial Ethics), worked for the Synod of Florida Presbyterian Church, and served pastorates in Maple Ridge, MI; Chicago, IL; Ft. Washington, MD; Noblesville, IN; and Pana, IL. He retired from full-time ministry in 1999 and continued to serve as an interim Pastor in Assumption, Mt. Zion, and Macon, all in Illinois, until he permanently retired.