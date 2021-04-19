 Skip to main content
Rev. Dr. M. James "Jim" Gardiner
ASSUMPTION - Rev. Dr. M. James "Jim" Gardiner, 89, of Assumption, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Due to Covid-19, a closed Memorial Service will be held for the family on April 24, 2021.

There will be a visitation on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Assumption from 5:00-8:00 p.m. This will be an open visitation to the public.

Jim was an ordained minister of the Presbyterian faith, having graduated with a Bachelor's from Northern Illinois University, with a PhD from Northwestern University and two Masters Degrees from McCormick Seminary. He was on the adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Ministry program at McCormick Seminary, led a nationwide conference (CORE or The Council on Racial Ethics), worked for the Synod of Florida Presbyterian Church, and served pastorates in Maple Ridge, MI; Chicago, IL; Ft. Washington, MD; Noblesville, IN; and Pana, IL. He retired from full-time ministry in 1999 and continued to serve as an interim Pastor in Assumption, Mt. Zion, and Macon, all in Illinois, until he permanently retired.

Jim was born to the late Elsie and Melvin Gardiner in 1931 as the fourth of six children. Jim is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn; his sister, Doris Mathews; his two daughters: Nelda (Jeff) Seger and Barbi Gardiner; his eight grandchildren: John (Kelly), Matt (Crystal), Charley (Linsie) Stephanie, Brandon (Amanda), David (Virginia), Amanda, EJ, Dallas and his eight great-grandchildren: Amberleigh, Hailey, Landon, Ethan, Grace, Colin, Vivian and Amiyah. He is preceded by his parents and siblings: Russell Gardiner, Clyde Gardiner, Bettie Rezba and Carl Gardiner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 303 Locust St., Assumption, IL 62510 and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family. www.mdfh.com

