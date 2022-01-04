Rev. James Park McClarey

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Mary Kathryn Pearce and Rev. Bradley Watkins will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Private inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Decatur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.