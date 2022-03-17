Rev. Willis Edward Fisher

June 26, 1928 - March 16, 2022

DECATUR — Rev. Willis "Bill" Edward Fisher, 93, of Decatur, IL, departed to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Maranatha Assembly of God, Decatur. Funeral services will follow in the church at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Bill was born June 26, 1928, in Bellefontaine, OH, the son of Earl Nathaniel and Latetia J. (Bate) Fisher. He married Patricia A. Lindsley on December 30, 1951, at First Christian Church, Decatur. They celebrated 58-years together before she preceded him in death on January 26, 2010. Together they raised eight children.

Bill worked for automobile dealerships over a span of 25-years as a body man, service manager, and body shop manager. Later he served over 40-years in ministry, pastoring churches in Vandalia, East Moline, Sorento, Monticello and Decatur. Bill was passionate about his faith and had such a great heart for people. He served as hospital and prison visitation chaplain touching the lives of many. At the age of 81, he authored and published a book: "Biblical Ifs & Why They're There." In his late 80's, his ministry also included three mission trips to Guatemala.

Bill loved golf, fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and was known for his witty sense of humor.

Bill also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his children: Cathy Ahlrich (Dale), Angela Keel-Welsh (Mike), Melinda Thorngren (Paul), Katrina Riley (Erick), Kevin Fisher (Fawn); daughter-in-law, Rose Fisher; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia; daughter Pamela; sons: Michael and Steven; brothers: Ralph and Thomas; and sister Marilyn.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

