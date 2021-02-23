DECATUR - The Reverend Dr. Vernie T. Barnett, a retired United Methodist minister, 93, of Decatur, Illinois, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at home. At his request his body has been cremated, and there will be no public worship service. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church or the Preachers' Aid Society, P.O. Box 19207, Springfield, IL, 62794.

Vernie was born November 21, 1927 in Metropolis, Illinois, the son of Vernie and Nell (Kennedy) Barnett. He married Beverly Ann Cochran in 1949.

He was converted at an early age and as a teenager felt that he should be a minister. He was given a license to preach and when he was only 16 and a senior in high school was appointed to five small country churches. For 55 years, he served as a Methodist minister appointed by the bishops to both very small and very large congregations. His last eleven years as pastor were at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur. He also served in administrative positions of education, superintendence, and pensions. He had degrees from four universities. When he was District Superintendent Vernie, along with his wife and children, formed a new congregation in the only county in Illinois without a Methodist Church. Beverly taught the Sunday School and Vernie preached. It continues as an active congregation today.