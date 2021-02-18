NEOGA — Reverend Wesley Leon Osborn, 1948-2021, of Neoga, IL, died at home with this family around him on the evening of February 16, 2021. Reverend Osborn received a scholarship to play football from Eureka College and later graduated from Wesleyan University and then attended Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, IL. He served as a United Methodist Pastor for 35 years in Central IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wes and Helen Osborn; in-laws Bob and Mary Kenner; and siblings: Larry, Don, Pat and Rosie Osborn.

Wes is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rinda (Kenner) Osborn of Paxton IL; and their four daughters: Dawn (Richard) Downes of England, Theresa (Craig) Krass of GA, Ra'Net Bye of Bloomington IL, and Ja'Net (Mitch) Deason of Riverside IL; seven grandchildren: Robbie, Cameron, Toby Krass; Paige, Wesley Deason; and Kenner, Cooper Bye; and brother Ron (Margaret) Osborn of CO.

In his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed NOMADS of the UMC, volunteering at Children's homes and missions in FL and GA. He enjoyed his morning paper crossword and comics, walking his dogs, watching mystery shows, and as an avid sports fan he enthusiastically watched his grandkids at their sporting events. As a pastor he was known for his deep and beautiful voice and will be profoundly missed.