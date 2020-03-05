DECATUR -- Rex Harold VanMeter, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 2, 2020 at the Villa Clara Post Acute Care facility.

Rex was born June 20, 1934 in Zenith, Illinois the son of Virgil Roy and Gladys Pauline (Richardson) VanMeter. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Korea from 1957 to 1958. Rex married Lois Jean Martin on November 7, 1959 in South Gate, CA. Rex was a farmer for most of his life. He was a member of the Bloomington Congregation of the United Church of God. During his leisure, Rex was an avid reader and enjoyed reading about religion and health.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are his children, Thomas Edward VanMeter (Joann) of Stephens City, VA, Ted Alton VanMeter of Pleasanton, KS, Daniel Lee VanMeter (Kelly) of Kokomo, IN, Jonathan Eric VanMeter (Carissa) of Delaware, OH, Rex Andrew VanMeter of Fountain Hills, AZ; grandchildren Nicholas, Drew, Blake, Hunter, Ian, Seth, and Ethan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean; and sisters, Neva Irene VanMeter, Anita Pauline Brown and Norma Jean Pennington-Hughes.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM till 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: The Bloomington Congregation of the United Church of God. Condolences may be sent to Rex's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rex VanMeter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.