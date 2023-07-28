June 2, 1940 - July 22, 2023

LONG CREEK — Rex Lee Sowers, 83, of Long Creek, IL, passed away at 5:05 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, in his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in South Shores Christian Church, Decatur. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Rex was born June 2, 1940, in Decatur, IL, the son of Thural and Nellie (Camp) Sowers. He retired from A.E. Staley Company in 1995. Rex married Nancy Lee Stolte on July 27, 1957. Rex could be found in the garage working on one of many projects and spending time "tinkering." He enjoyed camping with friends and family, gardening, and attending sprint car races with Jr.

Rex is survived by his wife: Nancy of Long Creek; son, Rex Sowers Jr. of Mt. Zion; daughter, Tami Goveia (Don Lugge) of Freeburg, IL; brothers; Robert Sowers of Decatur, Wayne Sowers (Rosie) of Decatur, Gene Sowers (Rosie) of Decatur, Darrell Sowers (Linda) of Decatur, and Gary Sowers of Decatur; sisters: Virginia Foster of Riverside, CA, and Carol Shafer (Jim) of Decatur; grandchildren: Jason Sowers, Kyle Sowers, Collin Goveia, Samantha Sowers-Gurley (Tasha), Mark Dumser (Jaycee), Mitchell Dumser (Brooke-lyn) Tara Lugge (Ryan), and Taylor Lugge (Molly).

Rex was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry; and two brothers: Marvin and Ross.