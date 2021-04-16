MACON - Rhea E. Witt (nee Ruffner), 89, of Macon, IL, born August 21, 1931, in Mason, IL, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Rhea worked at Walgreens in Fairview Plaza, Decatur, IL, for 24 years before retiring. She adored the titles of "Grandma" and "GiGi" and her grandchildren were the love of her life. Rhea was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and always carried Welch's Fruit Snacks to give out to any lucky stranger she met that day.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Witt, who died on September 16, 1959; her parents, Ray and Theta; two brothers: George (Ruth) Ruffner and Robert Ruffner; a brother-in-law, Max Pugh; a sister-in-law, Pat Ruffner; and her son-in-law, Dan Reynolds.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen Reynolds; four grandchildren: Travis (Maria) Reynolds, and Alex, Evan, and Kyle Reynolds; two great-grandchildren: Penelope and Camila; two sisters: Wanda Rose Pugh and Pamela (Jerry) Gilbert; a brother, Lawrence Ruffner (Jean); a sister-in-law, Coral Ruffner; and many loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, at Rhea's request, memorials may be made to her great-grandchildren's Education Fund, in care of Karen Reynolds. Memorials may be mailed directly to Karen Reynolds or to George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, 120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL, 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: Graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL, Section R.
In celebration of Rhea's 90th Birthday, friends and family are invited to gather from noon to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Macon Community Center, Macon, IL.
Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.