Rhea E. Witt (nee Ruffner)
MACON - Rhea E. Witt (nee Ruffner), 89, of Macon, IL, born August 21, 1931, in Mason, IL, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Rhea worked at Walgreens in Fairview Plaza, Decatur, IL, for 24 years before retiring. She adored the titles of "Grandma" and "GiGi" and her grandchildren were the love of her life. Rhea was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and always carried Welch's Fruit Snacks to give out to any lucky stranger she met that day.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Witt, who died on September 16, 1959; her parents, Ray and Theta; two brothers: George (Ruth) Ruffner and Robert Ruffner; a brother-in-law, Max Pugh; a sister-in-law, Pat Ruffner; and her son-in-law, Dan Reynolds.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Reynolds; four grandchildren: Travis (Maria) Reynolds, and Alex, Evan, and Kyle Reynolds; two great-grandchildren: Penelope and Camila; two sisters: Wanda Rose Pugh and Pamela (Jerry) Gilbert; a brother, Lawrence Ruffner (Jean); a sister-in-law, Coral Ruffner; and many loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, at Rhea's request, memorials may be made to her great-grandchildren's Education Fund, in care of Karen Reynolds. Memorials may be mailed directly to Karen Reynolds or to George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, 120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL, 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Funeral: Graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL, Section R.

In celebration of Rhea's 90th Birthday, friends and family are invited to gather from noon to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Macon Community Center, Macon, IL.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

