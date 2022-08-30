April 19, 1926 - Aug. 28, 2022

Rhoda Frances Mathews, 96, passed away on August 28, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Rhoda was born to James and Willie Warner on April 19, 1926, in Mt. Zion, IL. Rhoda married Dewey L. Mathews in 1941. Rhoda was a hardworking, down to earth woman. Her clothes were always immaculate. She loved cooking and baking, especially coleslaw. She made coleslaw for every family function.

Rhoda is survived by her children: Dewey (Martina) F. Mathews Jr., Dale (Teresa) E. Mathews, Diana (David) Hicks; son-in-law, Dale Moran; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Rhoda in preceded in death by her husband, Dewey F. Mathews Sr.; parents; daughters: Leona (Mike Brust) Whited, Sharon Moran.

Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on September 1, 2022 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the St. Mary's Hospital 6th floor staff, especially CNAs, Becca and Emily.

Memorials to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to Rhoda's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.