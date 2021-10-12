Rhoda Leslie Benton

DECATUR — A memorial service to honor Rhoda's life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. until noon at Crusaders Church, 3245 N. MacArthur Rd. Later that evening at 6:00 p.m. we will gather together for a Celebration of Life party for Rhoda at ABATE, 1901 Railroad Ave.

Donations can be made directly to the family.

Rhoda leaves behind her three daughters: Sarah, Debra and Jennifer; and three grandchildren: Sophia, Jeffery and Michael; plus many more children and grandbabies she took in and loved.

Rhoda enjoyed crosswords, Harleys, darts and pool. She was always up for a party. Rhoda's greatest joy was all her sweet grandbabies. She was mom and grandma to all and is missed greatly.