July 5, 1958 - May 28, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Richard A. "Rick" Hauffe, 63, of Moweaqua, died May 28, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Private burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, at a later date. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Assumption.

Rick was born on July 5, 1958, in Chicago, IL, the son of Richard S. and Mary Ann (Isome) Hauffe. Rick grew up in Decatur, IL, where he and his parents made the Boy Scouts a family affair. Mary Ann, a Den Mother, and Dick, a Den Leader, would see Rick obtain the rank of Eagle Scout.

A travelling bank auditor and accountant, Rick met Dedra at Ayars Bank and they married on December 19, 1987, in Assumption, IL. From then on, they were almost never apart. Raising two daughters next door to Dedra's parents, Norma and Merlyn Reatherford, Rick took to life in Moweaqua.

Rick was a dedicated member of the community, attending First United Methodist Church of Assumption, and participating and serving in the local Lions Club and Rotary Club. An incredibly hard worker, Rick was an accountant with the Central A&M School District for over thirty years.

Rick was an avid reader and history buff. He loved a good political debate. But what Rick loved best was spending time with his family. He loved playing golf with his father and father-in-law, watching movies with his kids and grandkids and attending their school events. Rick had a gentle teasing nature that made everyone around him feel seen and loved and taught his kids to go through life laughing.

Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Dedra; daughters: Collay (Kent) Kurima of Washington, IL, and Sara (Michael) Varner of Whitestown, IN; grandchildren: Dylan, Sydney, Ada, Evie, Nora, and Rose.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his special aunt, Meta Irene Hauffe.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.