LOVINGTON — Richard Alan Nunn, 67, of Lovington, passed away January 1, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Richard was born in Danville, IL on December 26, 1954, the son of Louis and Rosetta (Snyder) Nunn. He married Connie Russell on June 18, 1971 in Decatur. Richard worked for CHI Overhead Doors and as a painter in the construction business. In his spare time, he enjoyed drag racing, hunting, fishing, gambling, and motorcycle riding. He was active and loved life.

Richard is survived by his wife Connie; children: Kelli (Mark) Benscoter of Florida, Traci (William) Cunningham of Decatur, Richard A. Nunn Jr. of Quincy, Ricki (Sean) Lane of Sullivan, and Caysi (James Thomas) Brazle of Bethany; siblings: Mike (Mattie) Nunn of Decatur, Roy (Sharon) Nunn of Champaign, and Debra Netterville of Jacksonville; grandchildren: Kylee, Kinlee, Kambree, Kinzee, Kallee, Grayson, Karson, Bristol, Ayden, Wyatt, Kaylee, Garrett, Brittanie, Aspen, Austin, Karlee, Dayton, Kloee, Brayden, Isabella, Zane, and Braydon; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Glenda, Kenny, Randy, and Terry; and great-granddaughter Olyveea.

Visitation for Richard will be 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#66477.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home will be providing cremation services at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.