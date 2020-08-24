× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON - Richard Alexander Hilvety, 85, of Macon, Ill., passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. Richard was born on March 25, 1935, to Victor and LaRue (Larson) Hilvety in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Macon High School, Macon, Ill., in 1953. In 1959, he married Ruth Horstmann.

Richard is survived by his wife; three daughters, Laura, Vicky, Rhonda (Matthew) Glan; five grandchildren; and sister Sally (Willis) Sprague. He was preceded in death by his parents. Richard was the owner/operator of V.F. Hilvety & Son Plumbing & Heating, Macon, IL, from 1963—96.

A graveside service will be held in Macon, IL, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in South Macon Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Air Force Honors Team.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Legion Post 72 or to Macon United Methodist Church.

Condolences, memories, and an expanded obituary are available at dawson-wikoff.com.